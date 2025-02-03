https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994736SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a modern, minimalist reception area with large windows, sleek desk, and decor. Ideal for a corporate video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.99 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.43 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare