https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994753SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up, low-angle shot of sunlit palm leaves, creating a warm, tropical ambiance, ideal for a serene nature video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 68.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare