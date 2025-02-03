https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994760SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Sunlit palm leaves from a low-angle, creating a tropical vibe. The warm, golden hues evoke a serene, summer video atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 55.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.11 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare