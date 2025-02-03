https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994761SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up, low-angle video shot of sunlit palm leaves, capturing the vibrant, golden hues of a tropical sunset, evoking a serene, warm ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.99 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare