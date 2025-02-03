https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994785SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A woman using VR headset in a modern room, captured from a low angle. The video showcases immersive technology in a casual setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.74 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare