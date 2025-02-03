https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994801SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up, eye-level shot of a textured wall with peeling posters and layers, creating a vintage, urban decay aesthetic, ideal for video backdrops.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 58.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.69 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare