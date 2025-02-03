https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994804SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264A silhouette of a man walking in a futuristic glass corridor, captured from a low angle. The video style is sleek and modern with a blue tint.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.94 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare