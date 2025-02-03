https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994827SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Silhouette of a person carrying a cross uphill against a yellow sky. Low-angle shot, evoking a dramatic, cinematic video feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.3 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 556.4 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare