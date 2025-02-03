https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994836SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Abstract watercolor clouds in pastel hues create a dreamy, ethereal atmosphere. Top-down angle enhances the soft, flowing style, ideal for video backdrops.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.93 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare