https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994841SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Two swans form a heart shape with their necks on a serene lake. Aerial angle captures their reflection, creating a romantic video-like scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.36 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare