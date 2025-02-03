https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16994888SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264A serene beach scene with two chairs under an umbrella facing the ocean. Wide-angle view, reminiscent of a relaxing vacation video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.46 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare