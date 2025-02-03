https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995017SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Vintage film effect with scratches and dust on a dark background, captured from a top-down angle, reminiscent of old video footage.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.34 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare