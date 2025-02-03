https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995067SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene forest scene with towering trees and lush ferns, captured from a low-angle, evoking a tranquil, immersive video experience.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 78.36 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 40.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare