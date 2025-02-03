https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995075SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aesthetic video still of a minimalist wardrobe with neutral-toned clothing on hangers. Shot from a side angle, capturing soft natural light and shadows.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.09 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare