https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995085SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Surreal video concept with a top-down angle, featuring a cluster of dark shapes surrounded by vibrant, dreamy clouds in pastel hues.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.63 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare