https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995123SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Modern living room with marble walls and floor, viewed from a low angle. Minimalist decor with a cozy sofa, ideal for a design inspiration video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.49 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.24 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare