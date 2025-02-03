https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995259SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Side angle shot of a smartphone on a wooden surface, showcasing colorful apps on the screen, ideal for a tech video or advertisement.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 704.1 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare