https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995271SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a woman with curly hair, capturing her serene expression. Soft lighting enhances the intimate, candid style of the scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.94 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.09 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare