https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995293SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up shot of a vibrant protea flower with sharp focus on petals and blurred background, ideal for a nature-themed video project.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare