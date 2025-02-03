https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995297SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of solar panels in a desert landscape, capturing the vastness and sustainability of renewable energy under a clear blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 69.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 38.6 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare