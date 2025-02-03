https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995337SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up video still of a taco on a rustic wooden table, shot from a side angle, showcasing vibrant ingredients and a small salsa bowl.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare