https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995419SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Elegant chandelier in a grand hall, captured from a low-angle. The video showcases intricate crystal details and opulent architectural style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.14 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare