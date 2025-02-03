https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995434SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a water droplet on a leaf's edge, showcasing nature's detail. Macro angle highlights texture and reflection, creating a serene mood.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.45 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.52 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.12 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare