https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995477SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dynamic video of a DJ performing in a club, captured from a low angle. Vibrant laser lights create an energetic, immersive atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.93 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare