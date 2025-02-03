https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995481SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic car in a sleek showroom, shot from a low angle. The video captures modern design with dramatic lighting and reflective surfaces.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.01 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare