https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995492SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene wildlife video scene with a tiger drinking from a forest stream. Captured from a low angle, showcasing lush greenery and natural light.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.4 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.77 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare