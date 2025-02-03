https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995513SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video scene of a starry night sky framed by fluffy clouds. Captured from a low angle, creating a dreamy, celestial atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIFView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare