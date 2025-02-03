https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995528SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A colorful hedgehog with vibrant spines on lush green moss, captured from a side angle. The video style is whimsical and vivid.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.97 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare