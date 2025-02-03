https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995534SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of elephants grazing in a vast savannah at sunset, capturing the serene landscape. Ideal for a nature documentary video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare