https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995699SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up, eye-level shot of a fluffy white puppy on a soft blanket, with a cozy room background. Ideal for a heartwarming pet video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.89 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare