https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995752SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video angle of a vibrant red mushroom with white spots, surrounded by lush green moss and fallen leaves, capturing a natural forest scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.68 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare