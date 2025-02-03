https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16995755SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of a mushroom in a forest setting, capturing its texture and earthy surroundings, ideal for a nature video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare