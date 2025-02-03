https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996016SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a vibrant bird with iridescent feathers perched on a mossy branch. Shot from a low angle, capturing the forest's lush ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.25 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare