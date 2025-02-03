https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996025SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Two kids run joyfully down a school hallway. The video captures them from a low-angle, emphasizing energy and movement in a vibrant setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.13 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.26 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare