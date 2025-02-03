https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996037SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264A serene video scene of fluffy clouds against a starry night sky, captured from a low angle, evoking a sense of calm and wonder.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare