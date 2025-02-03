https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996040SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Top-down video angle capturing palm leaf shadows on a textured beige wall, creating a serene, tropical ambiance with soft, natural lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare