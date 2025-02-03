https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996058SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264A mesmerizing cosmic scene with swirling nebulae and stars, captured from a wide-angle perspective, perfect for a space-themed video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.89 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare