https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996070SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Top-down video shot of palm leaf shadows on a textured beige wall, creating a serene, tropical ambiance with a natural, artistic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.25 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare