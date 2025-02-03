https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996080SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264A white T-shirt on a hanger against a blue sky, captured from a low angle. The video style is minimalist, emphasizing simplicity and freshness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1010.87 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare