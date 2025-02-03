https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996227SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mesmerizing kaleidoscope pattern in vibrant purples and blues, viewed from above, creating a hypnotic effect, perfect for a psychedelic video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 122.22 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 63.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.47 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare