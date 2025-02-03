https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996231SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A stunning video captures a wide-angle view of endless lavender fields at sunset, highlighting vibrant purple hues under a dramatic sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 94.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 47.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare