rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996235
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A wide-angle shot captures a vast lavender field at sunset, with vibrant purple hues and a farmhouse, ideal for a serene nature video backdrop.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 80.29 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 38.05 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.58 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.19 MB

View personal and business license