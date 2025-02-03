https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996258SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Serene landscape video with a wide-angle view of a misty lake reflecting dense pine forests and mountains at dawn, creating a tranquil atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.58 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare