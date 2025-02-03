https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996275SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video background with flowing blue waves. Dynamic and fluid style, viewed from a high-angle perspective, creating a sense of motion.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.63 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.34 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare