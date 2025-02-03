https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996282SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A wide-angle shot captures a fox on rocky terrain at sunset, blending wildlife and landscape in a serene, cinematic video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare