https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996297SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up of a ladybug on a dewy grass blade, captured from a low angle. The video showcases nature's intricate details and morning freshness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare