https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996302SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video still of a woman in a floral kimono holding a fan, captured from a front angle, with a traditional red torii gate in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare