https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996316SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Top-down view of hands holding a blank card against a pastel background, perfect for a minimalist video intro or social media content.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 585.01 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare