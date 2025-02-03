https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996320SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Top-down video shot of hands holding a blank card against a pastel purple background, showcasing a minimalist and clean design style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.74 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 778.79 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare