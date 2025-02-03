https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16996324SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Close-up of a festive birthday cake with lit candles, shot at eye level. Bokeh lights in the background add a celebratory video feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.72 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare